Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 17 United Internet
* Says q1 sales up 7.0% to eur 968.6 million
* Says ebitda grows 16.8% to eur 202.7 million and ebit by 29.3% to eur 154.0 million
* Says non-cash effective writedown on rocket internet shares of eur 156.7 million completed as announced
* Says eps of eur -0.27, without rocket impairment eur 0.50 (up 28.2% on prior-year figure of eur 0.39)
* Says guidance confirmed for full-year 2016
* Quarterly ebit rose 29.3 percent to 154 million eur
* Reuters poll avg for q1 ebitda was 201 mln euros, revenue was 975 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)