May 17 Land Securities Group Plc :

* FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year earlier

* Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p last year

* Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year

* Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year

* Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly universe 11.3 pct)

* Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this level

* Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to make any material disposals over coming year

* Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty

* Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote would drive down occupational demand in our market

* Final dividend 10.55 pence per share

