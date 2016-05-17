BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 17 Land Securities Group Plc :
* FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year earlier
* Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p last year
* Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year
* Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year
* Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly universe 11.3 pct)
* Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this level
* Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to make any material disposals over coming year
* Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty
* Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote would drive down occupational demand in our market
* Final dividend 10.55 pence per share
* Total dividend up 9.9 percent to 35 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago