UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Interim results
* Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million),
* Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million,
* Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017
* Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016.
* First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations.
* Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year
* H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources