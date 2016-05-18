May 18 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Said on Tuesday Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to utilise the authorised capital created at the 2015 AGM in the near future by granting subscription rights to the company's existing shareholders

* The company currently envisages issue proceeds between 25 million and 35 million euros ($39.48 million)