Taiwan stocks rise; local dollar at 18-month high

TAIPEI, Feb 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holiday, catching up with gains in global markets, but caution prevailed with the Taiwan dollar strengthening to levels not seen in a year and a half. By 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent, to 9,460.11 points, after climbing as much as 0.8 percent to a session high of 9,521.34, an intra-day high not seen since early June 2015. The index closed up 0.3 percent on Jan. 24, its last day of trade