UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18windeln.de AG :
* Expects not to reach the revenues and earnings forecasts for the financial year 2016
* After record revenues in March, revenues with customers in China in April and May are below expectations
* Now expects an increase in revenues of approximately 30 percent year over year and an adjusted EBIT margin between -10 to -12 percent in 2016
* FY gross margin is still expected to be at least 28 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources