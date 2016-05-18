BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 18 Indus Holding AG :
* Strengthens its investments through strategic additions
* Sales revenues up 1.5 pct in Q1 2016 to 332.8 million euros ($375.46 million); earnings after taxes up 0.6 pct on previous year
* Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros (previous year Q1: 31.5 million euros)
* At 16.0 million euros, Q1 earnings after taxes were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 15.9 million euros)
* Confirms its forecast for full year
* At 99.7 million euros, Q1 cash and cash equivalents were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 95.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago