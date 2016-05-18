May 18 Marston's Plc

* Full year plans on track, performance to date in line with expectations

* At least 20 new pubs this financial year, including two revere bars

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 11.8 percent to 33.1 million stg

* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 2.6 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)