* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
May 18 Sabmiller Plc
* FY group net producer revenue (NPR) grew by 5%, with group npr per hl growth of 3%.
* FY group beverage volumes increased by 2%, with lager volumes up 1% and soft drinks volumes up 6%.
* Adjusted constant currency FY EPS grew by 12%
* FY profit before tax $4.07 billion versus $4.83 billion a year ago
* FY EBITA $5.81 billion versus $6.37 billion a year ago
* Expect to deliver good underlying performance in year ahead
* Expects that co will "continue to face foreign exchange volatility"
* Final dividend 0.9375 usdper share
* Total dividend up 8 percent to 1.22 USD per share
* FY adjusted basic EPS fell 6 percent to 2.241 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.