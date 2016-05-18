May 18 Arm Holdings Plc

* Has acquired entire share capital of Apical Limited

* Apical is a global leader in imaging and embedded computer vision intellectual property (IP) products

* Acquisition accelerates the ARM ecosystem's growth into new markets such as connected vehicles, robotics, smart cities, security systems, industrial/retail applications and Internet of Things devices

* Apical technology extends ARM's product portfolio in existing markets such as smartphones and cameras

* Acquisition, closed for a cash consideration of $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)