May 18 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has signed an agreement with BetIt Operations Ltd. that will migrate their entire casino and sport offering onto GIG's iGaming Cloud platform service (iGC)

* BetIt expect to migrate their brands to iGC in October 2016, and the total annual contribution to the iGC platform is expected to be in excess of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)