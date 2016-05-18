Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has signed an agreement with BetIt Operations Ltd. that will migrate their entire casino and sport offering onto GIG's iGaming Cloud platform service (iGC)
* BetIt expect to migrate their brands to iGC in October 2016, and the total annual contribution to the iGC platform is expected to be in excess of 1 million euros ($1.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)