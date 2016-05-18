May 18 bet-at-home AG :

* Annual General Meeting approves proposed resolutions for dividend and share split - segment change in the regulated market (prime standard) is sought - extraordinary dividend planned for 2016

* Total dividend of EUR 10 to EUR 15 (gross) per share, based on thecurrent total number of 3,509,000 shares, shall be distributed

* Management board currently assumes that segment change could be done in current fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)