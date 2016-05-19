May 19 Formycon AG :
* From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros
(-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19
million euros (-0.57 million euros)
* Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings
totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an
increase of 3.34 million euros
* As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales
to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level
* Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we
partner our fyb202 project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)