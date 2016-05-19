May 19 Britvic Plc
* H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds
($988.46 million)
* Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent
* EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6
percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent
* EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points
* Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent
* Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million
pounds to 190 million pounds
* Continued market share growth in all of our key markets
* New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both
Britvic and Pepsi brands from June
* Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery
channel
* Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year,
integration largely completed
* H1 revenue 678 million pounds
* Interim dividend 7 pence per share
