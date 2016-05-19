May 19 Neschen AG

* New owner for Neschen - restructuring successfully completed

* Blue Cap 07 GmbH, a subsidiary of Blue Cap AG has taken over main assets and operative business of Neschen AG as well subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, Benelux, France and Austria

* Transfer is expected to take effect on June 30

* This is result of a comprehensive sales process in which listed investment company Blue Cap AG has been awarded contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)