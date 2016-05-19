UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Kongsberg Automotive
* Says has been awarded the supply of seat support systems to a German car maker's E-segment line of SUVs with production in North America
* Contract is worth an estimated 34 million euros ($38.12 million) over its lifetime
* Production is scheduled to start in Q3 of 2018 from KA's facility in Reynosa, Mexico Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.