May 19 Kongsberg Automotive

* Says has been awarded the supply of seat support systems to a German car maker's E-segment line of SUVs with production in North America

* Contract is worth an estimated 34 million euros ($38.12 million) over its lifetime

* Production is scheduled to start in Q3 of 2018 from KA's facility in Reynosa, Mexico Source text for Eikon:

