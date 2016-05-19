Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Manz AG :
* Shanghai Electric Germany holding GmbH, subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. exercised subscription rights, transferred by Dieter Manz and Ulrike Manz, for purchase of 906,662 new shares
* Implementation of the capital increase with subscriptions rights on schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order