UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* KA awarded 54 million euros ($60.58 million) (504 million Norwegian crowns) seat heat business with German OEM
* Interior business area has been awarded multiple agreements with a German automaker for global supply of seat heat products
* Production scheduled to start in Q1 2017 from KA's facility in Reynosa, Mexico
* Production for other brands will commence in Q3 of 2017 in Pruszkow, Poland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.