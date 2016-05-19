May 19 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* KA awarded 54 million euros ($60.58 million) (504 million Norwegian crowns) seat heat business with German OEM

* Interior business area has been awarded multiple agreements with a German automaker for global supply of seat heat products

* Production scheduled to start in Q1 2017 from KA's facility in Reynosa, Mexico

* Production for other brands will commence in Q3 of 2017 in Pruszkow, Poland Source text for Eikon:

