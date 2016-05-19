May 19 Opera Software says:

* Period for offer will expire on Tuesday May 24 2016 at 16.30 CET (1430 GMT)

* There will be no further extensions to offer period.

* As of May 19, offeror has received acceptances of offer from shareholders representing 72.7 percent

* Unless the offeror has received from shareholders representing more than 90 percent of the shares in the company by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse

* Offeror hereby announces that said minimum acceptance condition will not be waived

* Offeror hereby announces that said minimum acceptance condition will not be waived

* Offeror is confident that offer will be completed if minimum acceptance condition is satisfied