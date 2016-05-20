BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank sees NII increase of 1 to 3 pct this year
* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI
May 20 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Magnolia Bostad sells 454 rental apartments on part of the property Uppsala Kungsängen 25:1 to SEB's housing fund Domestica III
* Sale is made through company transfers at a price of approximately 340 million Swedish crowns ($40.72 million)
* Property value at completion will be approximately 1 billion crowns
* NCC has been selected as building contractor and construction start is estimated to take place in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3505 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.