May 24 Norwegian Air :

* Arctic Aviation Assets Ltd (AAA), a fully owned subsidiary of Norwegian, has signed a letter of agreement with CIT Aerospace for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2018. A fully owned subsidiary of AAA will lease the aircraft

* AAA is also exercising eight of its 100 options to purchase Boeing 737 MAX8

* Norwegian currently has eight Boeing 787-8 and two 787-9 in operation, and a total 32 787-9 on order. By 2020 Norwegian will have 42 Dreamliners in operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: