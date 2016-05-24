May 24 Windeln De AG :

* Q1 achieved 52.1 million euros ($58.41 million)in revenues compared to same quarter of 2015, a 46% increase

* Q1 gross profit improved to 14.9 million euros (prior year: 9.1 million euros)

* Has adjusted outlook for full year 2016 as communicated in ad-hoc announcement on May 18, 2016

* Continues growth in the first quarter - China impacts outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)