UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Windeln De AG :
* Q1 achieved 52.1 million euros ($58.41 million)in revenues compared to same quarter of 2015, a 46% increase
* Q1 gross profit improved to 14.9 million euros (prior year: 9.1 million euros)
* Has adjusted outlook for full year 2016 as communicated in ad-hoc announcement on May 18, 2016
* Continues growth in the first quarter - China impacts outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources