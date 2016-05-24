May 24 Curasan AG :

* Curasan signs marketing agreement with Silony Medical International

* For current fiscal year 2016, expects additional revenues of over 0.1 million euros ($111,840.00) as a result of marketing agreement

* Assumes that revenues and earning contributions shall be over twice that amount starting in 2017

* In revenues and earnings forecast issued this year on April 28, this sales volume growth was already taken into consideration for 2016