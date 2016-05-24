May 24 Playtech Plc :

* Acquisition of Quickspin AB , both in online real money gambling as well as in social gaming market.

* Playtech will pay a maximum consideration of 6 times Quickspin's EBITDA in 2018, subject to a cap of 50 million euro