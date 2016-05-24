BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
May 24 Opera Software :
* A total of around 89 percent of shareholders have said they accept the takeover bid from a Chinese consortium by Tuesday's 1430 GMT deadline
* This includes the shares comprised by pre-acceptances
* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse
* The Offer Period will expire today at 16.30 (CET) and cannot be extended any further
* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keysight Technologies - Ixia to pay Keysight termination fee in amount of about $59.7 million if previously announced merger is terminated - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jUGfIR) Further company coverage: