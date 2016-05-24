BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods 9-mth constant currency same store sales NZ$22.8 mln
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
May 24 Epigenomics AG :
* Is raising around 6.8 million euros ($7.58 million) of gross proceeds in a share capital increase
* Has resolved on increase of company's share capital in amount of 1,436,000 euros by issuing 1,436,000 new registered shares of company from authorized capital 2015/I against contribution in cash
* Issue price has been set at 4.76 euros per share
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance its current operations and to expand its U.S. commercialization capacities for its lead product EPI Procolon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Hiroshima bank and 13 other Japanese regional banks to connect to interbank payment network that enables direct yuan wiring to Mainland China - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2jwOfnt) Further company coverage: