May 24 Vossloh AG :

* Vossloh aktiengesellschaft resolves on a capital increase

* Expected proceeds from offering of eur 126.8 provide company with additional financial stability and flexibility for its intended profitable growth

* Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele has committed to exercise his subscription rights and will participate in capital increase according to his shareholding

* He new shares will carry full dividend rights as of 1 january 2016

* New shares will be offered to existing shareholders by way of indirect subscription at a subscription ratio of 5:1 and at a subscription price of eur 48.00 per new share