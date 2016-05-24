May 24 Elekta Publ Ab
* Elekta to pay humediQ eur 8.9 million in legal dispute
* An arbitration tribunal in London issued an award in a
dispute between two Elekta group companies and
humediQ GmbH
* The tribunal determined that the Elekta companies did not
validly terminate a 2011 agreement and that, as a result, they
must pay humediQ approximately 8.9 million euro
* In addition, Elekta will write off approximately 5 million
euro connected to payments made under the agreement.
* Says the negative result of approximately 14 million euro
will be taken in the fourth quarter of Elekta's fiscal year
2015/16 as a non-recurring item
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)