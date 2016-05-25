May 25 Babcock International Group Plc

* Continuing track record of growth driven by strong operational performance - key markets remain positive

* Over past year order book has been maintained at 20 billion pounds since reaching that level at end of last financial year

* Mains confident in underlying performance of group and expects to achieve further good progress this year and beyond.

* Total revenue for year was 4,842.1 million pounds ($7.07 billion), up 8 percent.

* Visibility provided by strong order book and bidding pipeline

* Full year underlying operating profit rose 4 percent to 539.7 million pounds

* Recommends a 9 percent rise in final dividend per share for 2016 of 19.75 pence per share

* Total dividend up 9 percent to 25.8 pence per share

* Profit before tax up 10 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6845 pounds) (Reporting by UK bureau)