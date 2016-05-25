UPDATE 2-Scandinavia's SAS targets staff costs with hubs in London, Spain
* SAS shares rise nearly 4 percent (Adds Norwegian, Swedish government comments)
May 25 Babcock International Group Plc
* Continuing track record of growth driven by strong operational performance - key markets remain positive
* Over past year order book has been maintained at 20 billion pounds since reaching that level at end of last financial year
* Mains confident in underlying performance of group and expects to achieve further good progress this year and beyond.
* Total revenue for year was 4,842.1 million pounds ($7.07 billion), up 8 percent.
* Visibility provided by strong order book and bidding pipeline
* Full year underlying operating profit rose 4 percent to 539.7 million pounds
* Recommends a 9 percent rise in final dividend per share for 2016 of 19.75 pence per share
* Total dividend up 9 percent to 25.8 pence per share
* Full year revenue rose 8 percent to 4.842 billion pounds
* Profit before tax up 10 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6845 pounds) (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Airline ramps up expansion plans (Adds detail, interview quotes, analyst comment)
CAIRO, Feb 1 Centamin, operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100 million in its first full year of profit-sharing with the government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.