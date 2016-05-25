BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 25 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Portfolio valuation up 14.7% 1 in year (developments: 26.2% 1 ) and 3.9% 1 in h2
* Rental value growth of 9.9% 1 (10.6% offices, 7.7% retail); 2.6% 1 in h2
* Epra 2 nav per share of 847 pence (pre-sdlt increase: 857 pence), up 19.5% in year and 4.8% in H2
* Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of £428 million, 52% in next 12 months
* Global economic and political uncertainties, including upcoming eu referendum, are affecting broader business confidence and investor appetite - CEO
* Fy pretax profit 555.1 million stg versus 507.4 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago