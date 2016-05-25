May 25 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Portfolio valuation up 14.7% 1 in year (developments: 26.2% 1 ) and 3.9% 1 in h2

* Rental value growth of 9.9% 1 (10.6% offices, 7.7% retail); 2.6% 1 in h2

* Epra 2 nav per share of 847 pence (pre-sdlt increase: 857 pence), up 19.5% in year and 4.8% in H2

* Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of £428 million, 52% in next 12 months

* Global economic and political uncertainties, including upcoming eu referendum, are affecting broader business confidence and investor appetite - CEO

* Fy pretax profit 555.1 million stg versus 507.4 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)