BRIEF-Temasek, others plan to sell stake in Indonesian retailer - WSJ
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
May 25 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Gpe acquires 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd
* Has acquired entire issued share capital of 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd for £71.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Board recommends stock dividend of 7 percent and cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jFBQIP) Further company coverage: