UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :
* The Fisheries Ministry has given Norway Royal Salmon permission to release triploid fish in 2016, reversing a previous decision made by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority
* "The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has considered the appeal quickly and has ruled in favor of NRS Finnmark"
* The decision means that NRS Finnmark can release, as planned, 1.6 million smolts in 2016 using the 5 green licenses belonging to the company
* The ministry has not yet completed processing identical appeals from the subsidiaries Nord Senja Laks AS and Nor Seafood AS, where the release of fish is planned later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources