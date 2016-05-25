BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Vita 34 AG :
* Vita 34 starts successful into 2016; total operating revenue up by 16.3 percent
* Q1 sales revenues increased by 24.2 percent to a total of 3.8 million euros ($4.24 million) (Q1 2015: 3.1 million euros)
* In Q1 increased total operating income as compared with last year by 16.3 percent to 4.0 million euros (Q1 2015: 3.4 million euros)
* Q1 EBITDA was 0.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 0.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product