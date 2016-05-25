May 25 Associated British Foods Plc :

* Confirms proposal to move to full ownership of Illovo Sugar has received requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa, at general meeting held on 25 May

* Transaction is expected to complete on 28 June 2016 with shares in Illovo ceasing to trade on Johannesburg Stock Exchange from that date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)