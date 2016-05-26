Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Announces successful placement of new unsecured bonds
* Says transaction has been completed with a total combined amount of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($240.96 million)
* Transaction divided between 1 billion crown five-year floating rate note with interest of NIBOR plus 1.25 pct p.a., and 1 billion crown 10-year fixed rate bond with a coupon of 3.20 pct p.a.
* Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets have acted as joint managers for issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3000 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)