May 26 Skanska AB

* Says sells office property in Malmo, Sweden, for SEK 1 billion

* Says the divestment will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the second quarter 2016

* Says the property is located at Hyllie station in Malmo and covers about 19,000 square meters of office space with tenants as Ikano, IKEA, Skanska, Siemens and AAK. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)