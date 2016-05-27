BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
May 27 Ultra Electronics Holdings
Has agreed to sell its global ID business, Ultra Electronics ID, to leading mid-market private equity firm LDC, for an initial cash consideration of £22m
* Additional payments of up to £3m will be made subject to earnings growth over the next two years Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage: