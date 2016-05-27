May 27 (Reuters) -

* DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of usd 16.0 million from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as partial payment to DNO and partner Genel Energy plc for April crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke field.

* The total invoiced amount for April is USD 32.3 million, of which USD 27.1 million comprises the monthly entitlement and USD 5.2 million is towards the recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries.

* Tawke production in April averaged 118,918 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 117,815 bopd were earmarked for export, up from an average of 74,546 bopd in March. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)