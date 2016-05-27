May 27 Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Acquisition of AXA Wealth Businesses

* Has entered into conditional agreements with AXA UK Plc to acquire AXA Wealth's pensions and protection businesses

* Consideration of £375 million in cash payable on completion

* Acquisition to add £12.3 billion of assets under management and over 910,000 policies

* Consideration funded from an equity placing and a new short-term debt facility