May 27 Opera Software :
* The final results show that the Offeror has received
acceptances for a total of 133,978,843 shares since the
commencement of the offer period, representing 91.4% of all the
issued shares of the Company
* The Offeror accordingly holds right to 133,978,843 shares
in the Company, representing 91.4% of all the issued shares of
the Company and 91.6% of the votes in the Company
* The bidders had needed more than 90 percent by a May 24
deadline
* The consortium behind the takeover bid is made up of Qihoo
360 Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Kunlun Tech Co
, Golden Brick Silk Road (Shenzhen) Equity Investment
Fund and its Yonglian Investment affiliate
