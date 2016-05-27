BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
May 27 London Capital Group Holdings Plc :
* LCG notes movement in company's share price today
* Confirms that it knows of no reason for price movement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group, he said in a company email reviewed by Reuters Thursday.
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp