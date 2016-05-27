May 27 Do Deutsche Office AG :

* Executive board and supervisory board set cash compensation and propose to ordinary general meeting a transformation of company into a limited partnership

* Upon transformation, company shall bear name Alstria Office Prime Portfolio GmbH & Co. Kg

* Shareholders of deutsche office will become limited partners of Alstria Office Prime Portfolio GmbH & Co. Kg

* Transformation resolution, proposed by executive board and supervisory board, provides for a cash compensation in amount of 4.68 euros ($5.23)per share