May 27 CPI Property Group SA :

* Q1 gross rental income grew by 8 percent to 57 million euros ($63.48 million) compared to 53 million euros in Q1 2015

* Q1 net profit for period amounted to 21 million euros (Q1 2015: 37 million euros)

* CPI Property Group - corporate capital changes, new acquisitions and refinancing