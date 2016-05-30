May 30 Msg Life AG :

* Q1 aggregate turnover of 28.5 million euros ($31.73 million)(prior-year period: 26.6 million euros)

* In 2016 expects EBITDA of between 10.0 million and 12.0 million euros and aggregate turnover of between 110.0 million and 112.0 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA amounting to 2.1 million euros (prior-year period: 2.0 million euros)