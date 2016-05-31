May 31 Kungsleden AB :

* Divests office properties in Vänersborg and Mariestad, and leave these municipalities

* Properties are divested to Fastighets AB Stenvalvet for 59 million Swedish crowns ($7.08 million), which is above the book value

Closing will take place on June 13