May 31 4SC AG :

* 4sc enters into licensing and development partnership with Link Health for the cancer compound 4SC 205 in China

* Under agreement, 4SC will receive upfront and milestone payments totaling up to 76 million euros ($84.59 million) from Link Health payable upon achieving specified development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)