BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 4SC AG :
* 4sc enters into licensing and development partnership with Link Health for the cancer compound 4SC 205 in China
* Under agreement, 4SC will receive upfront and milestone payments totaling up to 76 million euros ($84.59 million) from Link Health payable upon achieving specified development
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock