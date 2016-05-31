BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Sectra's Year
* Q4 order bookings amounted to sek 447.8 million (368.6
* Says board has decided to propose to annual general meeting that sek 4.50 per share be distributed to shareholders through a share redemption program
* Q4 operating profit increased 36.8 pct to sek 58.0 million (42.4)
* financial goals fulfilled and increased order bookings during the quarter
* New growth target: operating profit per share is to grow by at least 50 pct over a five-year period
* New growth target is because old one could be interpreted in different ways
* Previous goal was that operating profit per share would grow by at least 10 pct per year, on average, over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: