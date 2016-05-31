May 31 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Key Driveline contract for Shift by Wire systems from European OEM

* Lifetime contract value is 65 million euros ($72.34 million), but this is however a 100 pct replacement win where conventional mechanical shifters are substituted by Shift by Wire systems

* Production supply will start in H2 2018 and run for 7 years with a peak volume in 2022 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)