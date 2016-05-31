UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Key Driveline contract for Shift by Wire systems from European OEM
* Lifetime contract value is 65 million euros ($72.34 million), but this is however a 100 pct replacement win where conventional mechanical shifters are substituted by Shift by Wire systems
* Production supply will start in H2 2018 and run for 7 years with a peak volume in 2022 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources