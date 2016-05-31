BRIEF-Repros announces new CEO
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 31 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) Publ AB
* Says initiates disclosure of payments to the healthcare industry to increase transparency
Says has started implementing the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) Disclosure Code to make all payments and transfers of value to healthcare professionals and organisations from 2015 publicly available, including sponsorships to attend meetings, speaker fees, consultancy and advisory boards
(Stockholm Newsroom)
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents