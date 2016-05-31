May 31 ElringKlinger AG :

* AGM approves dividend payment of 0.55 euros per share

* Is targeting organic revenue growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent in 2016

* Expects to generate adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation of between 160 million and 170 million euros ($178.53 million - $189.69 million) in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)